CHICAGO (CBS)–Chicago police are searching for a man who tried to get a child into his vehicle in the Englewood neighborhood on Saturday night.
A man driving a maroon-colored pickup truck followed a girl walking on the 7100 block of South Normal Avenue on May 18 around 7:40 p.m., police said.
He pulled the truck up in front of her in an attempt to block her path and started honking his horn and gesturing for her to come to him, police said.
The girl was able to get away.
The driver is described as a hispanic man between 45 and 50-years-old.
His truck had construction tools in the flatbed area, police said.
Anyone with information should call Area South Detectives at 312-747-8271.