CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicagoans are just hours away from witnessing history.

On Monday, Chicago will swear in its first ever African American woman and openly gay mayor.

Preparations are underway at the Wintrust Arena. The podium is in place and flowers are lining the stage.

Mayor-elect Lori Lightfoot is ready for her historic inauguration.

“I absolutely feel ready, I’m anxious to start,” she said.

But first, the soon-to-be mayor made her last stop on Lightfoot’s listening Tour, Resurrected Life Church International on the City’s northwest side.

“We are going to move forward and transform this city,” she said. “I appreciate the faith that you’ve given me and God bless us all.”

The former federal prosecutor will become the city’s 56th mayor Monday morning, in front of an expected crowd of over 10,000 people.

Tickets are already sold out and the wait list is full, according to Lightfoot’s website.

She said she is “really preparing myself for what that’s going to look like.”

Lightfoot won’t be the only one making history on Monday.

She along with Chicago treasurer-elect Melissa Conyears-Ervin and city clerk Anna Valencia mark the first time all three positions will be held by women of color.

“I’m looking forward to taking part in this historic change,” Mike Rodriguez, the 22nd Ward Alderman-Elect, said.

Rodriguez is one of 12 new city council members set to start their term, along with 20th Ward Alderman-elect Jeanette Taylor.

“I’m going because it is tradition and I want to give my family the space to celebrate what has happened, but I’m ready to get to work,” Taylor said. “Our communities are only going to change when we work together and fight together. So, I’m ready for the fight.”

Monday morning’s historic inauguration ceremony is set to begin an 10 a.m.

The entire event will be streamed on the CBS2 and cbschicago.com.