CHICAGO (CBS)– Chicago police have ordered special attention to local Jewish organizations after two Chicago synagogues were recently targeted.
According to CPD Chief Communications Officer Anthony Guglielmi, Supt. Anthony Riccio ordered the special attention at all Jewish schools, synagogues and businesses after acts of vandalism and attempted arson were reported at two separate synagogues.
According to police, there was an attempted arson reported in the 500 block of West Melrose between 9 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said broken glass bottles were recovered from the scene containing an unknown substance. Charred towels were also recovered.
Police also reported cars with smashed windows outside of synagogues in Rogers Park.
Guglielmi said detectives are investigating and have video evidence.