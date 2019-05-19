CHICAGO (CBS)– Police are searching for a man accused of attempting to lure a child into his vehicle in Lake View.
On Wednesday around 7:15 a.m., a male juvenile was running eastbound on the 1000 block of West Wolfram Street when a vehicle stopped next to him.
Police said a male offender motioned for the child to come towards him. The child continued walking and heard multiple horn sounds from the vehicle. Police said the child observed the male offender exit his vehicle.
According to police, the offender is bald with gray hair on the back of his head. He was driving a Toyota Camry with rust on the passenger side seat between the front and rear doors.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-744-8200.