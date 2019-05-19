CHICAGO (CBS)–Hip hop artist Common believes prayer can bring change, and he’s using it to help Chicago’s most violence-prone areas.
Hundreds of people gathered together on Saturday at 79th and Greenview for the eighth annual ‘Prayer on the 9’, an anti-violence march led by Pastor John Hannah of the New Life Covenant Church Southeast.
Common spoke to the crowd about the Art in Motion charter school, which is scheduled to open in South Shore later this year.
The point of the event was to bring people together through prayer, encouragement and positive change.