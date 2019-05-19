CHICAGO (CBS)–A Spring Grove woman, 71, was pinned under a vehicle that crashed into her home overnight Sunday.
The woman was asleep around 1:45 a.m. when a GMC pickup truck driven by Talon Franz, 28, of Fox Lake, crashed into the house on the 28900 block of South Avenue, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.
Police said Franz crashed into another vehicle as he drove northbound on Route 12. His truck then slammed into a utility pole and hit a fence before it struck the home.
The woman was extricated from the rubble and was taken to Northern Illinois Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Her dog and two cats haven’t been located, police said.
Two people, ages 67 and 69, were in the car Franz struck before driving into the home. They were taken to the same hospital, also with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.
Franz fled the scene of the crash. He was later arrested at his home and was charged with leaving the scene of a crash, reckless driving, failure to report a crash, improper lane use, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and driving without insurance.
He is being held on $75,000 bail. His next court date is scheduled for May 22.