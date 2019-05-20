CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police have released a surveillance photo of a man wanted for throwing Molotov cocktails at a synagogue and a Jewish community center early Sunday morning.
Around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, the man threw a Molotov cocktail at the Anshe Sholom Bnai Israel Congregation, and another at the JCC Jewish Community Center next door near Broadway and Melrose.
A total of three broken glass bottles and charred towels were recovered at the scene.
Late Sunday night, police released a surveillance image of the suspect, who was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and black shoes; and was carrying a black bag.
There was no fire damage or injuries in the arson attempt, but the Anti-Defamation League called it a “disturbing reminder of the recent escalation in attacks against Jews and Jewish institution.”
“We are thankful to the Chicago Police Department for its swift and professional response and call upon all local leaders to join us in speaking out against this hateful act,” ADL Midwest regional director David Goldenberg said in a statement.
Police have stepped up patrols near synagogues and Jewish schools and businesses after the arson attempt.
Anyone with information about the incident should call the Police Bomb and Arson Unit at 312-746-7618.
Police said they also are investigating a string of incidents involving someone smashing the windows of cars parked outside synagogues in Rogers Park on Saturday. Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said investigators have a different suspect in those incidents than in the arson attempt.