CHICAGO (CBS)–A travel website polled Americans to ask which areas of the U.S. have the sexiest accents, and Chicago came out near the top.
In Big 7 Travel’s list of the top 50 sexiest accents in America, Chicago was ranked 5th.
The Windy City came out behind our counterparts in Maine (ranked 4th), New York (3rd), Boston (2nd) and Texas–which was ranked the home of the country’s top sexiest accent.
Of Chicago, the website writes, “…Some hate it, but turns out a LOT love it. Words like “but” and “cut” sound a bit more like “bought” and “caught”, and you’re not “looking at a picture”, you’re “lookin’ atta pitcher.”
Which American cities had the least-sexy accents?
Look to Long Island, which was ranked the city with the least-sexiest accent on the list. Long Island was joined by New Jersey, Minnesota and Alaska as the worst-ranked states.
Here is what they came up with for the top 10 sexiest American accents:
- Texan
- Bostonian
- New York
- Mainer
- Chicago
- Mississippi
- Hawaiian
- Philadelphia
- St. Louis
- Californian