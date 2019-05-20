CHICAGO (CBS)–A man is facing drug-induced homicide charges in a fatal drug overdose in suburban St. Charles last month.
Jose Charles, 25, of Elgin, was charged with one count of drug-induced homicide for the death of Trevor Brubaker, according to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.
Brubaker, 25, was found dead of an overdose in his home on April 4.
The Sheriff’s Office said Brubaker allegedly bought heroin containing fentanyl from Charles earlier on the day he died.
Charles is being held on $500,000 bond.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.