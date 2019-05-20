CHICAGO (CBS)–A motorcyclist from Chicago was killed Sunday night on I-55 after he lost control near the 1st Avenue ramp and was ejected from his bike, Illinois State Police said.
Ramiro Rueda, 24, was driving a Kawasaki motorcycle on the highway entrance ramp around 10:20 p.m. when he lost control and struck the left guardrail, police said.
He was ejected from the bike as it hit the guardrail. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.
Rueda was taken to the hospital, where he later died, according to police.
Police said he was wearing a helmet.
The 1st Avenue ramp was closed down for several hours while police investigated the accident scene. The ramp was reopened around 12:23 a.m. Monday morning.