CHICAGO (CBS)– Daznyn Lowery, 17, has been reported missing from the Bronzeville area.
According to Chicago police, Lowery is 5-foot-2 and weighs 117 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a blue-hooded sweatshirt and blue sweatpants with the word “Love” written in white letters on the left side of the outfit. She was also wearing white “Jordan” brand gym shoes and currently has her hair braided.
The missing teen was last seen in the 4200 block of south King Drive. Lowery is known to frequent the area of the 300 block of east 75th Street and the 7500 block of south Lafayette.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.