CHICAGO (CBS)—A mural appeared over the weekend in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood, where Marlen Ochoa lived.
Her likeness now covers a wall near 16th street and Newberry.
Meanwhile, customs paperwork is being filed to bring Ochoa’s family to the U.S. for her funeral.
A vigil was held Sunday night in Chicago’s Scottsdale neighborhood to remember Marlen Ochoa who was strangled before her unborn son was cut out of her womb three weeks ago. Her body was found last week, a day after DNA tests confirmed a baby in critical condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center is her newborn son.
Ochoa’s family is working to get visas for her grandparents to fly in from Mexico for Saturday’s funeral.
On Monday, her relatives will meet with officials at Christ Medical Center, where Ochoa’s baby is on life support.
Three people are charged with her murder, including 46-year-old Clarisa Figueroa, who allegedly plotted for weeks with her daughter to kill Ochoa and steal her baby.
The Illinois Department for Children and Family Services wants to know why hospital staff didn’t contact authorities after Figueroa arrived the night of April 23 with a baby that had brain damage, and no signs that she was the one who had given birth.
The hospital did not contact state child welfare officials until more than two weeks after Figueroa brought the baby to the hospital, on May 9.
A DCFS spokesman said the agency wasn’t contacted until after police connected Figueroa to Ochoa’s disappearance.