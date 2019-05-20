CHICAGO (CBS)– Ready to explore the freshest new spots in Chicago? From a board game cafe to a snazzy food court, read on to see the newest hot spots to debut near you.
The Old Plank
New to 2700 N. Milwaukee Ave. in Logan Square is The Old Plank, a sports bar and Tex-Mex spot, offering tacos and more.
“The Old Plank is an agave- and whiskey-focused, Tex-Mex-inspired sports bar serving damn good food and even better times,” reads the business’s Facebook page. Check out the craft beer list, specialty cocktails, tacos and sandwiches. The Old Plank serves weekend brunch, too!
Helix Cafe
Helix Cafe is a cafe, that recently opened at 6237 N. Clark St. in Edgewater.
According to it website, Helix Cafe serves “locally roasted coffee, the best Chicago baked pastries, kettle boiled bagels, sandwiches and breakfast tacos.” (Check out the full menu here.)
Relo’s Board Game And Dessert Cafe
Relo’s Board Game And Dessert Cafe is a cafe and hobby shop, offering desserts and more, that recently opened its doors at 1321 W. Taylor St. in University Village – Little Italy.
“We’ve created a happy and warm environment for you to kick back, relax and have some fun with desserts, board games and plenty of laughter (or debate on who won the last round),” states the business’s website. Check out the sundaes, cake, ice cream and, of course, the extensive collection of board games.
Politan Row
A newcomer to West Loop, Politan Row is a food court that’s located at 111 N. Aberdeen St.
According to its website, Politan Row “features a diverse lineup of chef-driven concepts led by talented and passionate local entrepreneurs.” The more than dozen vendors in this food court serve up everything from Cuban soul food to Japanese comfort food.