CHICAGO (CBS) — Armando Trejo will spend the rest of his life behind bars, after he was sentenced in the 2015 murders of his wife and teenage stepson.
Trejo, 50, was convicted two months ago of beating 43-year-old Lailani Uy Trejo and 14-year-old Patrick Cruz Uy to death with a baseball bat only days after Thanksgiving in 2015.
Lake County Judge James Booras called the crime “despicable” before sentencing Trejo to a mandatory life term.
During the trial, Trejo admitted attacking his wife and stepson after an argument in their Beach Park home, but his attorneys said Trejo acted with “sudden and intense passion.”
His attorneys said they plan to appeal his conviction and sentence. They said he should have been charged with second-degree murder, which carries a lesser sentence.