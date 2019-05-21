CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago’s top cop and the CEO of Chicago’s Public Schools will continue in those roles under Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration, the mayor’s office announced on Tuesday.
Police Supt. Eddie Johnson and CPS CEO Janice Jackson were among about a half-dozen key aides under Mayor Rahm Emanuel who will keep their jobs.
In addition to Johnson and Jackson, the following agency department heads will remain in their current positions:
Juan Salgado, City Colleges of Chicago Chancellor
Dorval Carter, Chicago Transit Authority President
Michael Kelly, Chicago Park District General Superintendent and CEO
Eugene Jones, Chicago Housing Authority CEO
“We are hitting the ground running with a talented team of public servants ready to serve every Chicagoan,” said Mayor Lightfoot.
In a mayoral debate hosted by CBS 2 in March, Lightfoot called the CPS sexual abuse scandal exposed by the Chicago Tribune “an epic failure” by Jackson and Mayor Rahm Emanuel, but also said she would stick with the current CPS administration for now.
“I’m willing to hear her out, but she’s got to demonstrate to me that she understands that she made a mistake, and rectify that,” Lightfoot said.
Also during that debate, Lightfoot said “there’s no secrets about what needs to change” in the police contract.
“We can’t allow disciplinary records to be destroyed, we have to allow for anonymous complaints, we can’t stop investigations if a complainant hasn’t filed an affidavit, and we have to be able to use past disciplinary records to determine whether there’s a pattern of conduct on the part of an officer,” she said.