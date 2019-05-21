CHICAGO (CBS) — High winds gusting up to 35 mph will affect the Chicago area Tuesday afternoon through early evening.
A high pressure area is over the Great Lakes while low pressure continues to deepen over the plains. This creates a huge pressure gradient, meaning big winds between the two.
Locally this will bring a chilly easterly wind.
The National Weather Service has issued a beach hazards statement because of the high winds. The water temperature is 55 degrees, and waves and wind will create dangerous swimming conditions with strong rip currents.
Expect a fast moving line of thunderstorms Tuesday evening starting after 11 p.m. in the far west suburbs and racing to the lakefront, but it should all be gone by 5 a.m. in Illinois and leaving Northwest Indiana in the 6 a.m. hour. The storms will move quickly through the area, keeping flooding to a minimum.
Forecast:
Tuesday night: Rain and thunder after 11 p.m., windy. Low of 50
Wednesday: Clearing skies, windy and warm, south winds gusting to 30 mph. High of 82
Thursday: Partly sunny. High of 80
Friday: 40% chance of thunder. High of 81
Saturday: 30% chance of thunder. High of 80
Sunday: 20% chance of showers. High of 71
Memorial Day: Partly cloudy. High of 72.