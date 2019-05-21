CHICAGO (CBS) — Eleven people were injured, two of them seriously, when a CTA bus collided with an SUV in the Back of the Yards neighborhood Tuesday morning.
The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near 41st and Ashland.
A Fire Department spokesperson said 11 people were taken to hospitals.
Two people were taken to Stroger Hospital in serious to critical condition, including one person from the SUV. One person was taken to the University of Illinois Hospital in fair to serious conditions, and three others were taken there in good to fair condition. Two people were taken to Mercy Hospital & Medical Center; one in fair to serious condition, and one in good to fair condition. Three people were taken to Rush University Medical Center in good to fair condition.
The cause of the crash was under investigation.