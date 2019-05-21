From a youth entrepreneurship competition to a presentation on European river cruises, there’s plenty to enjoy in Chicago this week. Read on for a rundown of ideas for how to fill your calendar.
NFTE Chicago Metro Regional Challenge – The Road to Nationals 2019
Meet aspiring entrepreneurs, network and enjoy cocktails this Tuesday at Shirley Ryan AbilityLab. During the final round of “The Road to Nationals 2019” three teen finalists face the music as judges evaluate their final business plans.
When: Tuesday, May 21, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Shirley Ryan AbilityLab, 355 E. Erie St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Author Event | Cook Once, Eat All Week – A Talk and Demo with Cassy Joy Garcia
Learn how to put healthy, affordable dinners on the table — without losing your sanity. This Wednesday, popular food blogger Cassy Joy Garcia, author of “Cook Once, Eat All Week,” will discuss tried-and-true batch cooking methods and demo some of her gluten-free recipes.
When: Wednesday, May 22, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Read It & Eat, 2142 N. Halsted St.
Admission: $38.53 (Book Only)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Spring Benefit Dinner 2019
Enjoy a dinner at Maggiano’s Little Italy — and support a good cause. You’ll learn about healing and wellness work of Cornerstone Counseling Center. Funds raised will support the Center’s mission to provide mental health services on a sliding scale to clients in need.
When: Thursday, May 23, 6-8 p.m.
Where: Maggiano’s Little Italy, 516 N. Clark St.
Admission: $75
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Rivercruise Night- all you need to know about AmaWaterways
Head over to Logan Square’s Stan Mansion to learn about river cruising, the fastest-growing travel trend. Next May, you could be enjoying the sights and sounds of the Danube at night, while feasting on gourmet meals.
When: Thursday, May 23, 6:30-8 p.m.
Where: Stan Mansion, 2408 N. Kedzie Blvd.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
