CHICAGO (CBS) — Owen Holmes, a 9-year-old boy from northern Indiana, is selling popcorn from his favorite shop to raise money for his grandfather, who is waiting for a heart transplant.
Owen is hoping to raise about $500 so his grandpa, Daniel Holmes, can focus on his health, and not worry about his bills.
“When I first started I was just hoping for just $100, and just give my grandpa a little check,” he said.
Owen’s mother reached out to Shirley’s Gourmet Popcorn in their hometown of Goshen, Indiana, to help with the fundraiser. Every day, Owen goes there to pick up and deliver the popcorn.
He and his grandfather have always had a strong relationship, building model rockets together and launching them in the park.
“I just hope we’re able to make it through, and I hope we’ll be able to make more model rockets. That’s one of my greatest memories,” Owen said.
The family also set up a fundraising page at Help Hope Live.
A fundraiser planned for Saturday at the Goshen VFW has been sold out.