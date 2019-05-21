  • CBS 2On Air

CHICAGO (CBS) — At an upscale supper club in downtown Chicago, in broad daylight, gunmen went after cars.

The sound of squealing tires was heard in River North as car thieves crash a vehicle.

Video was captured on the cellphone of the very valet they pointed a gun at to get the keys. After the theft, they sped off, and the valet followed them while calling the police.

The thieves crashed and a neighbor described what happened next.

“Immediately after the jeep slammed into the truck, I see two guys jump out and just start sprinting,” said the witness.

Thanks to the valet’s call, police were able to find and arrest the carjackers.

Charges are pending.