CHICAGO (CBS) — At an upscale supper club in downtown Chicago, in broad daylight, gunmen went after cars.
The sound of squealing tires was heard in River North as car thieves crash a vehicle.
Video was captured on the cellphone of the very valet they pointed a gun at to get the keys. After the theft, they sped off, and the valet followed them while calling the police.
The thieves crashed and a neighbor described what happened next.
“Immediately after the jeep slammed into the truck, I see two guys jump out and just start sprinting,” said the witness.
Thanks to the valet’s call, police were able to find and arrest the carjackers.
Charges are pending.