CHICAGO (CBS) — Argo Community High School postponed graduation planned for Tuesday evening after threats were made to the school over the past 48 hours.
Argo Community High School was placed on a soft lockdown on Tuesday. School officials stated, “The police are looking into a statement that was just brought to our dean’s attention that followed from the original threat message on Sunday.”
School officials alerted the school community on Facebook that a threat to the school was sent through Snapchat.
“Though the message does not specifically indicate tomorrow [May 20] in the threat, we are increasing police presence and security at all entrances and in the building in the morning and throughout the day,” the Facebook post stated.
On May 20, the school reported that a suspect was taken into custody around 5 a.m. and faces felony charges for threatening the school.
School officials have not yet released the new graduation date but said the “rescheduled ceremony will be communicated to senior families as soon as possible.”