CHICAGO (CBS)– Whitney Young Magnet High School officials are requesting extra police presence after a teacher was robbed at gunpoint and carjacked Tuesday morning, according to school officials.
According to an email sent out to the school community, a teacher was confronted at gunpoint and their car was stolen in the school’s staff parking lot around 8 a.m.
Officials said the male teenage offender first approached the teacher’s car claiming he was “being chased and needed help.” According to police, the offender entered the passenger side of the victim’s vehicle.
The offender then displayed a gun and demanded the teacher’s phone, purse and car. police said the teacher exited the vehicle and the offender drive off with her personal property.
The staff parking lot is located near Laflin and Adams streets, across from the school’s tennis courts.
“Thankfully, the teacher was not harmed physically,” school officials stated in the email.
Police described the offender as an African American teen, approximately 5-foot-4, 130 pounds with a flat shaped nose. Police said the offender was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and black pants.
Additional security cameras have been requested.