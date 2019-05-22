CHICAGO (AP) – Federal prosecutors are seeking a 40-year prison sentence for man found guilty of sex-trafficking a Chicago teenager who was murdered.
Joseph Hazley was found guilty in March of sex-trafficking 16-year-old Desiree Robinson and two other victims. Robinson was allegedly killed in December 2016 by a man who answered an online sex advertisement.
Although Hazley wasn’t charged directly in Robinson’s death, prosecutors contend the case is a reminder of the danger faced by sex trafficking victims. In his filing, defense attorney Raymond Wigell wrote Hazley has mourned woman’s death.
Antonio Rosales is awaiting trial on first-degree murder and aggravated sexual abuse charges in Robinson’s death.
