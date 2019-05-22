CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police fatally shot a man who was armed with a gun in the Woodlawn neighborhood Wednesday.
Police say a man called 911, saying his son, who is bipolar, was armed and barricaded in a home near 61st and Dorchester.
A SWAT team negotiated with 22-year-old Myles Frazier, and shots were fired.
Lt. Ozzie Valdez said Frazier fired at least five shots while inside the house.
Frazier was taken to University of Chicago Hospital where he died.
The officers involved have been placed on routine administrative duties while authorities investigate.