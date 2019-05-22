



— CBS 2 has obtained a photograph of Clarisa Figueroa in Advocate Christ Medical Center posing with the baby she is alleged to have ripped from the womb of Marlen Ochoa.

The exact timing of the photo is not clear, but it appears to have been taken shortly after baby Yavani Yadiel Lopez was born. It is the first known photo of Figueroa inside the hospital with Yavani.

The family is accusing Christ Medical Center staff of irresponsible behavior, for allowing Ochoa’s alleged killer to be on hospital property days after the murder.

The family and activists are also concerned after they watched CBS 2’s exclusive interview last week with the estranged daughters of Figueroa, who say she was given a room in the labor and maternity area.

Figueroa, 46, and her daughter, Desiree, 24, have been charged with one count each of first-degree murder in Ochoa’s death. The elder Figueroa’s boyfriend, 40-year-old Piotr Bobak, has been charged with concealment of a homicide.

A judge has denied bail for all three.

Police and prosecutors have said Ochoa met Clarisa through a Facebook group called “Help A Mother Out,” and Clarisa offered to give Ochoa new clothes for her baby.

Prosecutors said Clarisa had been pretending for months before the murder that she was pregnant, even though she had previously had her Fallopian tubes tied. She even went so far as to post photos of an ultrasound, a crib, and a baby room on Facebook.

Police say Ochoa was lured to the house under false pretenses by Figueroa, who she had met through a Facebook group called “Help A Sister Out.” The woman apparently was offering to give away extra baby clothes and a stroller that had been given to her daughter.

Ochoa had been to the home to get baby items in the past, and Ochoa and Figueroa knew each other.

The Murder of Marlen Ochoa

Ochoa’s body was dumped in a garbage can at the home in the 4100 block of 77th Place early Wednesday morning. Sources said she had been led to the basement, where she was strangled, and her baby was cut out of her womb.

The baby is in life support and has no brain activity.

CBS 2 has reached out to Christ Hospital for comment about the photo. In the past, hospital officials have said they can’t comment on the specifics of the case, but are “committed to meeting regularly with patients and families to ensure there is open dialogue.”