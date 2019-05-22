CHICAGO (CBS)–Chicago Public Schools leaders on Wednesday will ask the Board of Education to spend more than $100 million to overhaul the CPS curriculum.
The district wants to put the curriculum on a digital library.
Many teachers use materials they’ve developed or found themselves.
The change would give teachers across Chicago access to the same resources and lesson plans so they would have more time to focus on working with students and devoting more time to one-on-one classroom instruction.
CPS currently spends $30 million annually on instructional resources.
Under the new proposal, CPS would work with four companies.
After the new curriculum is developed, CPS estimates the new curriculum will cost $20 million per year to maintain.