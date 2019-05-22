CHICAGO (AP) — Cole Hamels struggled in his first start against his original team, Albert Almora Jr. hit his first career grand-slam and the Chicago Cubs rallied from an early three-run deficit with three homers, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 8-4 Wednesday night.

With the game tied at 3 in the fifth, Almora launched Cole Irvin’s change-up into the shrubs in the center-field batter’s eye. The 25-year-old Almora popped out of the dugout for a curtain call and doffed his helmet to an ovation from the crowd of 39,246.

Anthony Rizzo hit his 12th homer, a mammoth shot in the third inning that struck the neon beer sign atop the right field scoreboard, tying the game at 3-all. That allowed Hamels to escape with a no-decision and remain unbeaten this season, despite allowing three runs on nine hits and two walks through four innings.

Javier Báez added a solo shot in the seventh. He started at shortstop after being held out of the lineup for two games with a bruised right heel.

Tyler Chatwood (3-0) earned the win with four innings of one-run, three-hit relief. Steve Cishek worked around a single and got the final three outs.

Andrew McCutchen had three hits, including a solo homer off Chatwood in the eighth. Jean Segura extended his hitting streak to 13 games with a single and a double as the Phillies dropped their second straight to Chicago in a four-game series between division leaders.

Irvin (2-1) was roughed up for seven runs on seven hits after winning his first two starts following his recall from Triple-A.

After 99 pitches on a warm night, Hamels was replaced by Chatwood to start the fifth.

Hamels was 114-90 for the Phillies from 2006-15 after they signed him as a first-round pick in the 2002 amateur draft. He helped Philadelphia win the 2008 World Series and the 2009 NL pennant before being traded to Texas in July 2015 and then to the Cubs last July.

The left-hander labored through a 38-pitch first inning as the Phillies jumped out to a 1-0 lead on J.T. Realmuto’s ground-rule double into the vines on the right-center wall.

Philadelphia tacked on two more runs in the third against their former ace. Segura led off with a double and Bryce Harper followed with a drag bunt single under Hamels’ glove. Rhys Hoskins and César Hernández hit RBI singles up the middle.

Rizzo started Chicago’s comeback with his homer to right. He crushed Irvin’s 3-0 fastball following singles by Kyle Schwarber and Kris Bryant.

