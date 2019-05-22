CHICAGO (CBS)– Highland Park High School’s yearbook distribution was put on hold after a student’s senior quote was linked to Nazi leaders.
“Our yearbooks contain quotations from two students that are unacceptable and offensive,” school officials stated in an email to parents. “We sincerely apologize for this mistake. We actively work to eliminate hate speech and ant-semitism in all of our learning spaces.”
A senior quote published in the yearbook closely matches a quote by Nazi leader Joseph Goebbels about telling a “big lie.”
Highland Park High School administrators said no further yearbooks will be distributed until the issue is resolved.
Township High School District 113 administrators said the senior quotes are reviewed by a team, “and we take full responsibility for having missed the quotations that should have never been in the yearbook.”
Highland Park High School is the second school this week to find offensive yearbook content.
On Monday, administrators at Oak Park and River Forest High School decided Monday at a special school board meeting to spend nearly $54,000 to reprint the school yearbook, after discovering several photos of students making a hand gesture associated with racism.
School staff found 18 photos of students making the symbol, which is formed by making an “ok” symbol with the fingers and turning the hand into a downward position.