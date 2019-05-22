CHICAGO (CBS) — The new owner of a small Glencoe home designed by Frank Lloyd Wright that was recently placed on a preservation group’s “endangered list” has filed a for a demolition permit.
But the Village of Glencoe said it’s “incomplete” and as of now, no permit has been issued.
Built in the early 1900s, the Booth Cottage was listed earlier this month on Landmarks Illinois 2019 Most Endangered List. It was designed for Sherman and Elizabeth Booth, considered prominent members of the Glencoe community.
The Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the Village of Glencoe for the building’s sale. The owner has only been identified as 239 Franklin LLC. The sale closed on May 9, shortly after being named on the Landmarks Illinois endangered list.
The Village of Glencoe confirmed it received “an incomplete demolition permit application” but “no demolition permit has been issued at this time.”
“Before the issuance of a demolition permit may take place, the Booth Cottage’s owner must complete all of the Village’s multi-step demolition permit application requirements,” said Megan Meyer, Assistant to the Village Manager. “The owner is also subject to a 180-day demolition delay applied to honorary landmarks. The Village established this 180-day demolition delay period in 2002 to encourage historic preservation efforts.”
According to the FLWBC, if the demolition were to take place, it would be the first Wright-designed building to be razed since the Carr House in Michigan in 2004. The Conservancy said it shared with the new owner a “prepared in-house studies on how to restore the building on site”
