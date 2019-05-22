CHICAGO (CBS) — A giant crack in the pedestrian underpass on Lake Shore Drive allows passers by to look up and see daylight and passing cars above. It’s one example of crumbling concrete and erosion.

HOLES IN LAKESHORE DRIVE: We continue to investigate infrastructure issues tonight…what’s being done about this? “Here at Chicago Ave we literally have a hole in lakeshore drive where in the pedestrian underpass you can look up and see tires over your head.”@cbschicago pic.twitter.com/RKUfFf2jtG — Tara Molina (@TaraMolinaTV) May 23, 2019

Some might call it normal wear and tear on a major thoroughfar, but 2nd Ward Alderman Brian Hopkins said it isn’t normal.

“In some cases, with the storms we’ve had recently, the lake water makes it all the way across Lake Shore Drive and is showing up on the west side of Lake Shore Drive,” he said. “That has never happened before in Chicago’s history, so the lake is actually eroding away Lake Shore Drive and its undergrid right now.”

He said the damage and issues seen in the last few months and year are really signs of something bigger, especially with rising water levels.

“We’ve seen what’s happened recently,” Hopkins said. “Chunks of concrete falling off the Grand Avenue Bridge, and proof from testing, they’re affecting area like this one in ways we can’t see. We know the lake water is infiltrating farther and farther.”

Hopkins put funding in his budget to repair some of the damage.

“The work includes sealing a crack in the expansion joint of the roadway as well as repairs to the retaining wall, the steps and the decorative fencing,” a statement from the Chicago Department of Transportation said.

“We are doing this on a piece meal basis to keep things together, but this band-aid approach is not a long term approach,” said Hopkins. “We’re hoping that Gov. Pritzker will put some funding in the capital bill to rebuild Lake Shore Drive. The alternative is to let Lake Shore Drive eventually erode away into the lake, and we can’t have that.”

CBS 2 asked Pritzker’s office about possible funding to fix Lake Shore Drive in the capital plan. His office responded with a statement calling crumbling infrastructure across the state an issue the governor has plans to restore.

“The governor believes the state has neglected investment in restoring our infrastructure for far too long. As a result of working group sessions with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle from both chambers of the General Assembly, the administration has shared with lawmakers a preliminary capital plan that would put 540,000 Illinoisans back to work and finally fix our crumbling infrastructure. The governor encourages local lawmakers to work with their state representatives to support the final capital plan, and the administration looks forward to continuing to engaging in productive conversations to ensure the state can upgrade our roads, bridges and schools.”

CDOT spokespeople say CDOT is working to get planned repairs finished ahead of the summer season, but repairs have been delayed a bit due to all the recent wet weather.