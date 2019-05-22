CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for a missing teen who has not been seen since May 8.
Alexandria Green, 17, was last seen in the 3900 block of West 77th Street, police say.
Alexandria is 4 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She has red hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a long sleeved red shirt, blue jeans and black gym shoes and was carrying a small brown purse.
Anyone with information on her location is asked to call Chicago Police Area Central SVU detectives at (312)747-8380.