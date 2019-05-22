CHICAGO (CBS) — Drivers say a rocky stretch of road near Hammond’s far southeast border is causing thousands of dollars in car damage, but little is being done to fix the problem.

Five different people told CBS 2 they’ve damaged their cars from potholes on 136th Street, which becomes 134th Street in Indiana and is also known as Boy Scout Road, all within the last year. The road is at the border of Chicago’s Hegewisch neighborhood and Hammond, Indiana.

Cars skilfully weaved around potholes on the busy street Wednesday, but some of the craters are under puddles and harder to avoid.

“I hit a pothole so bad that my car, the alignment broke on the car, and I had to get it fixed,” Veronica Salazar said.

Salazar said it’s been a couple weeks since she hit that pothole, but her frustrations haven’t gone away.

“Cars are always bottoming out over here. I don’t know who is responsible for it. Indiana won’t take care of it. Chicago won’t take care it,” she said.

Chicago’s 10th Ward alderman’s office said they sometimes get complaints about potholes on the Hammond side. There are no signs on the road showing where Indiana ends and Illinois begins. A staff member for the alderman said city workers patched potholes on the Chicago side last week, but drivers say the wild weather is causing potholes to keep popping up.

“If you don’t slow down, you’re going to get hurt,” driver Mitch Milich said. “It’s tougher when it rains because you can’t see the potholes.”

The alderman’s office said it is considering resurfacing the road and is looking into what other roads also need work. No decision has been made yet.

CBS 2 also reached out to the City of Chicago Department of Transportation and Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott. They have not answered questions yet.