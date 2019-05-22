CHICAGO (CBS) — One person was in custody Wednesday morning in connection with the armed carjacking of a teacher at Whitney Young Magnet High School.

School officials said the teacher was sitting in her car in the staff parking lot around 8 a.m. Tuesday, when a male teenager walked up, claiming he was “being chased and needed help.”

Police said the teen got into the passenger side of the victim’s vehicle, pulled out a gun, and demanded the teacher’s purse, phone, and car.

The teacher handed over her phone and purse, and got out of the car, and the robber drove away. The teacher was not harmed.

Wednesday morning, Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said detectives and FBI agents took a person of interest into custody.

Overnight #ChicagoPolice Detectives & @FBIChicago took a person of interest into custody in connection with the carjacking of a teacher at Whitney Young HS. Thanks to the officers and agents that assisted. Details to follow and don't mess with our teachers! #OneTeamOneFight pic.twitter.com/4Wtx3swKXp — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) May 22, 2019

Whitney Young officials requested extra officers at the school in the wake of the carjacking, and is seeking additional security cameras.

“The safety of our school communities is the district’s highest priority and we are grateful the teacher was not physically harmed during the encounter,”Chicago Public Schools representatives said in a written statement. “The district is working with the Chicago Police Department to provide additional vigilance in the surrounding area and ensure all safety measures and protocols are as strong as possible, and the district has made supports available to the teacher.”