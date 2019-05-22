CHICAGO (CBS) — One student was arrested and charged with aggravated battery for stabbing another student at Woodstock High School Tuesday, police said.
According to Woodstock police, officers were notified about a fight at the high school around 11 a.m. The injured student was taken to Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital for non-life threatening injuries and released shortly after.
The suspect was arrested and taken to the Woodstock Police Department without incident. The suspect has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery and one misdemeanor count of unlawful possession of a weapon.
No other information is being released about the students because they are juveniles.
The suspect was being held at the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center and was expected in court Wednesday.