 (AP) — The Illinois State Fair is cutting the cost of daily admission in half for adults attending in August on Sunday through Thursday.

Fair Manager Kevin Gordon announced this week that admission will be just $5, down from $10, on those days. Admission on Fridays and Saturdays will remain $10.

Visitors view the Illinois State Fair Butter Cow designed by Sarah Pratt after the Twilight Parade at the Illinois State Fair Thursday, Aug. 11, 2016, in Springfield, Ill. Festivities are getting underway as the Illinois State Fair kicks off in Springfield with the annual Twilight Parade and preview night. Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner is among the dignitaries scheduled to march in the parade starting at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. The fair runs through Aug. 21. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman)

Gordon says the lower prices are part of an effort to make the fair a more affordable, family-friendly experience. He says the fair will continue to be the most affordable state fair in the Midwest.

The fair will be held Aug. 8-18 in Springfield . Senior prices will remain $3 and children 12 and younger are free.

Free admission will also be available to special attendees with proper ID on three theme days.

