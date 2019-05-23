CHICAGO (CBS) — An apparent argument among neighbors ended with shots fired and a SWAT team standoff with the gunman overnight in the Jefferson Park neighborhood.
Police said around 10:30 p.m. yesterday, officers responded to a call of shots fired and a man waving a gun around near Higgins and Foster after an earlier altercation with a neighbor.
When officers arrived, two people had holed up in an apartment with a weapon, and were refusing to come out.
A SWAT team was called in, and two suspects were arrested around 2:15 a.m. Charges were pending against one man and one woman. A weapon was recovered at the scene.