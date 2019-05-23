CHICAGO (CBS) — Loyola’s Lindsey Brewis has a chance to cross the finish line of her stellar college career in style. This weekend, Brewis will try to qualify for the NCAA championships in the 5,000 meters. The two-time conference champion is the most decorated distance runner in school history. This after almost quitting the track team in her freshman year.
“I called my coach at the time and I said, ‘Hey, I’m really sorry that I’m transferring. I’m not cut out to be a division one runner,’” said Brewis. “She said, ‘I recruited you for a reason. I see that potential.’ So the problem at that point was I didn’t believe in myself yet. Everyone else did, and they saw what I can do. But I couldn’t see it yet. I’m really, really glad I stuck it out and I stayed focused and reaped the benefits of that hard work.”
“I hope that my teammates can learn some lessons from my journey, and success isn’t always as linear as you would like it to be,” said Brewis. “I’m sad to be leaving them behind, but I hope the lessons learned from my experience will help them going forward.”
The race isn’t given to the swift, nor the strong, but Lindsey endured to the end.