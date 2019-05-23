CHICAGO (CBS) — Relatives pass by cameras with no comment after a not guilty verdict in the murder of a two-year-old boy.
In September of 2015, the body of Kyrian Knox was found dismembered in a Garfield Park lagoon on Chicago’s West Side.
Testifying in his own defense, Kamel Harris claimed he was caring for Knox, but handed the boy over to three people with the approval of the boy’s mother.
During the trial, three inmates testified that Harris confessed to the murder while he was in jail on an unrelated arrest.
Harris’ attorneys argued those informants lied to help their own cases.