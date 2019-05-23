CHICAGO (CBS) — At least one teenager was killed by a Metra Rock Island train Wednesday night, and authorities are searching for a second teen who is missing and presumed dead in Joliet.
Metra police said four teenagers were trespassing and walking west along the Rock Island tracks on a bridge near Lincoln Highway and Highland Drive when a train came through behind them.
Officials said there were two confirmed fatalities, but only one boy’s body has been found. The other two teens who were on the tracks were not injured.
“It’s not like this point has been a known trouble spot. Chicago has a lot of railroads, and so there are occasional incidents where kids are hanging out on the tracks. It’s not frequent. It’s not something that happens a lot,” Metra spokesman Michael Gillis said.
Emergency crews spent several hours searching Wednesday night before suspending their search. They returned Thursday morning, and were focusing on Hickory Creek under the tracks.
The creek is flowing rapidly because of all the rain the area has seen in recent weeks, creating dangerous conditions. Crews are first searching the area with drones before going in with boats.
Metra has not confirmed the ages of the two teens struck by the train.
Rock Island trains were halted in Joliet for several hours after the accident Wednesday night, but normal service resumed Thursday morning.