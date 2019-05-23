CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are looking for an endangered missing man last seen on the CTA Red Line.
Bruce Burks, 63, was last seen Thursday on a southbound Red Line train at 79th Street, according to police.
Burks is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He brown eyes and black hair.
Burks was wearing a black White Sox hat, a black shirt with white and green stripes, light colored blue jeans and white high top gym shoes. He also has a gray jack with him.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the special victims unit at (312)747-8274.