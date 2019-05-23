CHICAGO (CBS) — Two teenagers have been charged with stealing an SUV from a valet outside the Tortoise Supper Club in the River North neighborhood earlier this week.

Treshawn Duffie, 18, has been charged with armed robbery, and a 17-year-old boy has been charged with armed robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, and aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Police said they walked up to a valet on the 300 block of North State Street around 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, and the 17-year-old pulled out a handgun and demanded vehicle keys. Then both teens stole a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee and fled the scene.

The valet owner said an employee, Rene Gonzalez, got into another car and began chasing the robbers, who crashed into another vehicle at Franklin and Hubbard. Gonzalez used his cell phone to record video as the robbers kept going, and then crashed into a truck at the corner of Kingsbury and Illinois.

The video shows smoke coming from one of the SUV’s rear tires as the robbers apparently tried to keep going, before the passenger’s door opens.

“They both fled; the driver went one way, the passenger went another way,” said CPD spokesman Jose Jara. “The driver did trip over something along the way, where his gun kind of fell to the sidewalk.”

Luis Gonzalez, the valet’s brother, said Rene was able to restrain the driver with help from residents.

“The guy went like he was trying to go to the garage of the East Bank Club,” said Gonzalez. “So my brother went there, and he catched one the guys, and some guys helped him down there.”

Thanks to the valet’s call, police were able to find and arrest the carjackers. Jara said although he recommends no one chase offenders, the valet’s actions helped in capturing the robbers.

Duffie was due to appear in bond court Thursday afternoon, and the 17-year-old who was charged was due to appear in Juvenile Court.