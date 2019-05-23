CHICAGO (CBS) — A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection with the carjacking of a Whitney Young Magnet High School teacher earlier this week.
Nicholas Williams, of the West Garfield Park neighborhood, has been charged with one felony count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle. He was due to appear in bond court Thursday afternoon.
Police said Williams was arrested around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday, when he was caught driving the victim’s car.
School officials said the teacher was sitting in her car in the staff parking lot around 8 a.m. Tuesday, when a male teenager walked up, claiming he was “being chased and needed help.”
Police said the teen got into the passenger side of the victim’s vehicle, pulled out a gun, and demanded the teacher’s purse, phone and car. The teacher handed over her phone and purse, and got out of the car, and the robber drove away. The teacher was not harmed.