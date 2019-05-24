CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago man, claiming he was in a rush to visit a friend in the hospital, was clocked at speeds at near 150 miles per hour on Interstate 65 Thursday night.
Indiana State Trooper William Carlson spotted a 2018 Chevrolet speeding in a construction zone around 11:20 p.m. Thursday near Lowell, Ind.
Carlson initially clocked the car at 103 mph in a well-posted 55 mph work zone. There were no workers present.
As Carlson attempted to catch up, the Malibu continued to increase speed. He then saw that the Malibu was passing traffic by driving off the roadway onto the shoulder area. Carlson then activated his emergency lights and siren but the Malibu continued north at a high rate of speed, at one point doing 150 mph.
The Malibu then abruptly stopped on the shoulder at the Lowell exit. The driver, identified as Dantrail Shephard, 25 of Chicago, stated he was trying to get to Chicago to visit a friend in the hospital.
However, he couldn’t provide a name of the friend nor the hospital.
Shephard was charged with: Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle-Level 6 Felony; Reckless Driving-Class B Misdemeanor; Possession of Marijuana-Class B Misdemeanor; Operating While Intoxicated (controlled substance)-Class A Misdemeanor