



He’s worth more than $33 million and can buy just about anything he wants.

Except a kidney.

And time.

Chance the Rapper made an online plea to his more than 8 million followers for a donor for his aunt.

And there is no shortage of patients becoming their own agents.

Chance took to Twitter Thursday asking for help for his aunt, writing “I really need help. My Auntie Toni is one of the strongest forces in my life, and she is in dire need of a #kidney. We have exhausted all options and have been wait listed for years. My family believes in the power of prayer and we give this problem up to God.”

It’s a problem thousands of others face across the country and in Illinois.

Many face years on waiting lists, going to great length to find a donor on their own including billboards, signs, t-shirts and more — anything to make their second chance a little more likely.

Many don’t get one.

Twenty-two people die every day waiting for an organ transplant, according to Gift of Hope. Every 10 minutes a new person is added to the national waiting list. There are 3,332 people waiting for a kidney in Illinois.

The president of Gift of Hope said stories like this bring attention to the issue.

“It brings to light the need for people to register to be an organ and tissue donor, and if they’re really, really altruistic to become living kidney donors,” said J. Kevin Cmunt. “I’m confident that there will be transplants that happen because of this education.”

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White released the following statement: