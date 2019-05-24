CHICAGO (CBS) — Unstable, and possible severe weather, is in the cards for Friday and the start of the Memorial Day weekend.
CBS 2’s Megan Glaros says the Chicago area is under a slight risk of severe storms on Friday evening. This comes after a wave of rain and lightning swept through in the early morning.
Main threats will be wind, hail and heavy rain.
Showers are storms are possible on Saturday and Sunday, but Glaros says the weekend won’t be a total washout.
Temperatures will reach the 70s and 80s throughout Chicagoland.