CHICAGO (CBS) — Marlen Ochoa’s tragic death touched the lives and hearts of so many people across Chicagoland and around the world.

On Friday morning, hundreds came out to remember the life of the 19-year-old Pilsen mother.

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos has the story from Ochoa’s visitation at the Mount Auburn Funeral Home in Stickney.

You did not have to know Marlen Ochoa to be devastated by what happened to her. That’s why it’s been such an emotional morning at the funeral home as so many people come from all over the area to remember her.

Families are showing up together, embracing each other and crying outside the funeral home.

No one CBS 2 spoke to at the visitation had ever met her, but they’re deeply hurt by what happened to the pregnant mother and wife.

Prosecutors said Ochoa was strangled and her baby boy was taken from her womb. So many prayers for baby Yovani who is still on life support, with no signs of brain activity.

“Life is precious, especially for the unborn, especially for her baby that is struggling right. I’m hoping for a miracle to happen,” said Maggie Medina.

“She didn’t deserve this, her family didn’t deserve this. She’s an angel and she’s in heaven. I know that. I just pray for her husband, her family, to give them strength,” said Marivel Lopez.

In Pilsen, a memorial for Marlen is growing by the hour. Hundreds of people have brought flowers, messages and candles to place in front of a mural of Marlen’s face.

And hundreds of people have come to the visitation since Thursday. It continues through 9:00 Friday evening. Her funeral is Saturday.