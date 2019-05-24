



A Texas woman says she’s Tionda Bradley, who went missing from her Chicago home with her sister Diamond nearly two decades ago.

Tionda and Diamond’s great aunt, Shelia Bradley-Clark, has been searching for them for 18 years.

“It’s so emotional I can’t even describe it,” Bradley-Clark said. “It still feels like yesterday.”

On Friday, she spoke on the phone from Minneapolis about Facebook messages sent by a Texas woman who says she will take a DNA test to prove that she’s Tionda.

Bradley-Clark’s great niece was just 10 years old when she went missing from her South Side neighborhood with her 3-year-old sister Diamond back in 2001.

Police scoured the area but never found them.

“I have to control my emotions with this because what if it’s not her? What if it’s somebody playing a cruel joke?” Bradley-Clark said.

Pastor Paul Jakes, who’s served as a spokesperson for the family over the years says he’s praying that it’s not a hoax.

“We’ve done so much over the years,” Jakes said. “I’ve always kept the faith that these children would be found.”

But he’s followed up on false tips in the past.

“The daughter should make herself available, give a blood test and cooperate with authority,” Jakes said.

The family’s private investigator said Chicago police and the FBI are aware of the claim and are looking into it.

Bradley-Clark says investigators are ordering an expedited DNA test to prove whether or not she’s one of the long lost girls.

“I’m hoping with all the hope I have that it is. If it’s not, then she will just have to face legal ramifications,” she said.

On Friday, Chicago police would not confirm their involvement with this case.

Rev. Jakes said that even if this turns out to be a dead end, he’s hopeful it will bring renewed attention to the girls’ disappearance.