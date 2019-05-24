CHICAGO (CBS) – Two years after a settlement in connection with a robo-call campaign, those eligible for a cash payment are still waiting.

CBS 2’s Dorothy Tucker reports, the people expecting hundreds of dollars as part of the agreement may end up with less.

Ann Conner filed a claim after getting robo calls from Carnival, Norwegian and Royal Caribbean without her permission from 2009 to 2014.

She has an email that confirms she’s eligible for a settlement and could receive up to $900.

“Kind of like living check to check, I can buy some extra things for me or for the house,” Conner said.

Conner, along with millions of others, are waiting for their check.

“Did this turn out to be a scam, or what?” Conner said.

CBS 2 took a closer look at the settlement agreement, which was filed in Chicago.

The settlement was set for final approval in October. But, so far, that has not happened. The attorneys assigned to represent members of the class, like Conner, did not respond to CBS 2’s request for comment.

Attorney Keith Keogh, who is not involved in the case but specializes in class action lawsuits, says it is possible the judge in the case is busy or is waiting for additional information from parties involved.

In reality, whenever the judge rules, the amount each consumer gets will depend on attorney fees, administrative fees and number of claims. Right now, more than two million people have filed to split $12 million.

So, that $900 the Conner may have been expecting, will be much less.

“Either I get something or nothing,” Conner said. “I want to know. It’s driving me nuts.”

After CBS 2’s inquiries, a notice appeared on the settlement website, promising to post the final ruling as soon as it is made.