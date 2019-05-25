CHICAGO (CBS) — A group called Mothers Opposed to Violence Everywhere is raising awareness about dozens of black women missing in Chicago.
CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot moderated a panel with State Senator Patricia Van Pelt Saturday afternoon at Kennicott Park in Kenwood.
Dozens of residents, many of them young women and teens, attended and raised concerns about potential racial disparities in solving crimes in Chicago.
Community leaders also addressed questions of police accountability and public safety.