CHICAGO (CBS) — Days after a Cook County judge vacated the sealing order on Jussie Smollett’s case file, President Donald Trump tweeted out his reaction to the handling of the alleged hate crime reported by the “Empire” actor.
In addition to great incompetence and corruption, The Smollett case in Chicago is also about a Hate Crime. Remember, “MAGA COUNTRY DID IT!” That turned out to be a total lie, had nothing to do with “MAGA COUNTRY.” Serious stuff, and not even an apology to millions of people!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2019
In his Tweet, the president says there was “great incompetence and corruption” in the handling of Smollett’s case.
Smollett was accused of staging his own racist and homophobic attack and filing a false police report.
Prosecutors alleged that Smollett paid two brothers to carry out the staged attack and allegedly told one of the brothers to place a noose around his neck, pour gasoline on him, and yell, “This is MAGA country,” a reference to Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign catchphrase.
In his Tweet Saturday afternoon, President Trump also said, “Remember, ‘MAGA COUNTRY DID IT!’ That turned out to be a total lie, had nothing to do with ‘MAGA COUNTRY’.
Just weeks after Smollett was charged for staging the attack, the office of Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx dismissed the case.
In addition to the inspector general’s review of Foxx’s handling of the case, a retired appeals court judge is seeking a special prosecutor to investigate the Smollett case.
After the case file was unsealed Thursday, Chicago police say they have roughly 600 pages of investigatory files they will release by Tuesday at the earliest.
The state’s attorney’s office says they will release their documents by June 3.